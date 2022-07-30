Shiva Rajkumar Visits Lalbagh Ahead Of Flower Show Dedicated To Puneeth Rajkumar

After a two-year hiatus, Bengaluru’s renowned Lalbagh flower display makes a triumphant return this Independence Day, with preparations well underway for its debut on August 5. This year’s flower show will celebrate the memories of legendary Kannada star Dr Rajkumar and his son and actor Puneeth Rajkumar who departed last year, according to Minister for Horticulture, Munirathna.

Officials also intend to open a replica of Dr Rajkumar’s ancestral home in Gajanur and Shakthi Dharma, the women’s rehabilitation and development centre established by the Rajkumar family, in addition to showing clips from their films.

After being informed by the horticulture department about the befitting tribute that the Lalbagh officials plan to pay to his late father and brother, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar paid a visit to Lalbagh along with his wife Geeta Shivarajkumar and received complete information about the event from the authorities. It was just a few days ago when Horticulture department officials visited the homes of Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini, brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivraj Kumar and informed them about the program.

Shivanna and his wife have made a round of the entire Lalbagh premises and have shown great interest in the program, apart from giving their own suggestions. He also reminisced about old times, saying that he remembered visiting the place when his father, Dr Rajkumar was shooting in here.

According to Kusuma G, Deputy Director of Horticulture, the department is also importing flowers from other countries while from India, flowers will be brought in from Ooty and Hyderabad. After being put on hold for two years by the Covid-19 pandemic, the 212th edition of the flower exhibition resumes the tradition of hosting the shows every Independence Day and Republic Day. Public access will be available from August 5 until August 15.

