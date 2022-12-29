Home » News » Movies » Shiva Rajkumar Visits Lord Sri Gudihatti Venkataramana Swamy Temple, See Pics

Shiva Rajkumar Visits Lord Sri Gudihatti Venkataramana Swamy Temple, See Pics

Shivaraj Rajkumar was recently seen in the action drama film Vedha.

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 18:55 IST

The whole village gathered to see him and had a huge celebration.
Senior Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, whose latest movie Vedha was released recently, visited his hometown Singanallur village in Karnataka on Tuesday. Hearing this, the whole village gathered to see him and had a huge celebration. He visited the place along with her family.

Later, the actor and her family visited the Lord Sri Gudihatti Venkataramana Swamy temple. Along with this, he also shared a picture with his fans, who went to see him outside the temple, which is currently going viral on social media. Shiva Rajkumar wrote, sharing a selfie with his fans, “Hearty congratulations to Kollegala fans from the Vedha, the actor and team. Let your encouragement be with us forever. Love, Shivanna."

See the post:

The post went viral immediately. Fans showered red hearts and fire emoticons on the comment box.

Vedha is a Kannada action drama written and directed by Harsh and bankrolled by Geeta Shivarajkumar under the banner “Geeta Pictures" in association with Zee Studios. The movie also features Ghanavi Laxman in the lead role along with Umashree, Shwetha Chengapapa, and Kuri Prathap in the supporting roles.

This film marks Shiv Rajkumar’s 125th movie and was recently released on December 23 coinciding with Christmas and received mixed responses from critics.

