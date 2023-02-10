Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar’s latest movie Vedha released on December 23 last year. It received a good public response and received success at the box office, entering the 100-crore club. Recently, the filmmaker released its Telugu version. Starring Shiva Rajkumar and Ganavi Laxman in lead roles, the Telugu action-drama was released on February 9. It marks Shiva Rajkumar’s 125th film. Upon its release, it received positive reviews from film critics. Let’s assess how the movie is.

The movie starts by showing a young woman being molested by a man on a bus. She comes home and complains to her grandmother, who then proceeds to read her the story of Vedha the movie starts going back in time to the 1960s, where Vedha (Shiva Rajkumar) gets married to Pushpa (Ganavi Laxman) and later they have a daughter. But in one case, Vedha goes to jail, by the time he returns from prison, his wife was found dead and his daughter goes to jail for killing her mother. What was the real reason behind the death of Vedha’s wife? The movie’s story is about how he took revenge on the culprits.

The movie has been well-written by A Harsha and keeps the audience engaged throughout its runtime. The action scenes were amazing and there were plenty of sentiments and emotional scenes, which connected the audience, as Vedha is someone who believes in women’s empowerment and standing up for women’s rights. The film’s storyline is sure to strike Shiva Rajkumar’s fans, as the star chooses stories that have more meaning to society.

A Harsha directed the film in the context of sexual assaults on women in society. The director has shown how women should fight against those who treat them in a wrong manner. While giving a message to society, the movie carries commercial elements like action and emotions equally. Accordingly, Shiva Rajkumar has acted in a role suitable for his age.

As far as the technical aspect is concerned, the cinematography made the film like a real-life story. The artwork is the main attraction of the movie. The background score is well-suited too. Overall, the music is impressive.

Shiva Rajkumar sets aside his star image and gives life to his character role as Vedha. The film did justice to his character. Ganavi Laxman, who played the role of Pushpa, did 100 percent justice to her role. Aditi Sagar, who played the role of a daughter, impressed everyone with her acting skills and the other actors too performed very well.

Rating : 2.75/5

Plus points: The cast’s acting, action scenes and screenplay

Minus points: A routine revenge story, the length of the movie

Last words: A message-oriented woman-centric revenge drama is worth a watch.

