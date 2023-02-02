Shiva Rajkumar’s Vedha was the actor’s 125th Kannada film. Vedha, released in December 2022, received rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike. After a successful run in cinemas, Vedha is now all set to be released on an OTT platform.

Shiva Rajkumar’s heart-wrenching revenge drama will stream on Zee5 from February 10. Shiva Rajkumar himself announced the same on his official Instagram handle. Fans are thrilled that they will get to see the terrific film again on an OTT platform.

Advertisement

Moreover, Vedha will be released in Telugu on February 9. Telugu superstar Prabhas has shared the YouTube link to the Telugu trailer on his Instagram Story. While sharing the link, Prabhas wrote, “Wishing all the best to legendary Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar for the Telugu release of Vedha on Feb 9th! The trailer looks fabulous!"

Vedha was the fourth collaboration between actor Shiva Rajkumar and director A Harsha. The film won many hearts with its engrossing premise which revolved around women’s empowerment. The protagonist in the movie believes in women’s empowerment and standing up for women’s rights.

Vedha’s cast also includes Shwetha Chengappa, Veena Ponappa, Umashree, Ganavi Laxman and Aditi Sagar.

The film has been smartly written by Harsha so as to keep the audience engaged throughout the movie. While its cinematography has been handled by Swami J Gowda, its music has been composed by Arjun Janya.

With Vedha, Shiva Rajkumar has completed 36 years in the industry. He has come a long way since he made his debut with Singeetam Srinivas Rao’s Anand in 1986.

Advertisement

Shiva Rajkumar has cultivated a huge fan base with his imposing screen presence and tremendous acting chops. In his stellar career, Shiva Rajkumar has delivered hits like Om (1995), Nammoora Mandara Hoove (1996), Jogi (2005) and Tagaru (2018).

Read all the Latest Movies News here