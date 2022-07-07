Shivaleeka Oberoi on Playing Mother at Young Age: 'Audience Doesn't Stereotype, The Industry Does' | Exclusive

Shivaleeka Oberoi is all set to return as Nargis with Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha. The actress will play a mother this time, whose child gets kidnapped and Vidyut’s character Sameer once again takes it upon himself to bring their daughter back. While many young actresses shy away from portraying the character of a mother early in their career, Shivaleeka has taken up the challenge. In an exclusive interview with us, the actress reveals if the thought of getting stereotyped did come to her mind.

Advertisement

Shivaleeka said, “Stereotype audiences nahi karti hai, the industry does it. I had heard a one-line brief of the second part. Khuda Haafiz had released and it did really well. After a couple of months, I got a call that this time you’ll be playing a mom and it is going to be an ‘Agni Pariksha’. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be stereotyped’! (I thought) I am so young, how am I going to do this? I don’t think I’ll be able to go and tell people that this is not me but the character."

Advertisement

But she realized that if everyone starts playing safe, such characters would never be portrayed on screen. “I read the script, and I honestly felt that Not too many people actually speak about adoption. If everybody starts thinking this way, that well be stereotyped, then such characters and roles won’t be made, people will not get to see them. I have honestly pushed myself to do something different with every film. l played a grey character in my first film, Yeh Saali Ashiqui, and even then I thought I’ll be stereotyped. But everybody took it really well. And I think that changed my life and I just want to do different things and not think about anybody else," Shivaleeka stated.

Advertisement

It looks like problems are always around in Nargis and Sameer’s life as once again the family lands in trouble. Shivaleeka said, “There is no end to problems in people’s lives, that is what is happening. We are shedding light on so many social issues - there’s mental health awareness, adoption, and a lot more than I don’t want to disclose. So problems don’t end and it’s not only about this family. I think anybody can relate to this."

Advertisement

Talking about Agni Pariksha and whether she had to ever go through it, the actress said, “Agni pariksha is a strong word and I hope no one has to go through it. Lekin pariksha, I feel main abhi bhi de rahi hoon (But I feel I have still been giving tests). Being an outsider, I kind of feel that it’s a never-ending process even today, even after my third film. But I feel everybody has been kind to me, and here I am. I very grateful to my producers. I have given auditions. It has not been like things have been served on a platter. And then the second film became a little easier, because people saw that I could act as well as look good, so there’s a package (laughs)."

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pareeksha stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead. The Faruk Kabir film will release on the 8th of July.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.