Shivangi Joshi Dating Her Balika Vadhu 2 Co-Star Randeep Rai? Here's What We Know

Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai starrer Balika Vadhu 2 premiered last year but did not perform well on television.

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 10:34 IST

Shivangi Joshi reacts to her dating rumours with Randeep Rai. (Photos: Instagram)

Looks like we now have a new couple in the television industry and its none other than Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai. Yes, you read it right. If a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, then the Balika Vadhu 2 stars are in a relationship. Reportedly, they have been dating each other for around three months now.

“Shivangi and Randeep were cordial with each other during the shoot of Balika Vadhu 2. Love found its way much after the show wound up. It’s been around three months since they started dating and by the looks of it, they are going strong. They have been spotted outside each other’s buildings on multiple occasions and also hit the gym together when time permits," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

However, when the two actors were approached, they denied dating reports and claimed that they are ‘just friends’. “No, this is not true. I don’t know where this is coming from," Shivangi said. Randeep also added, “Shivangi and I are just friends. I have very few friends and she is one of them."

Talking about the show Balika Vadhu 2, it premiered last year. While Shivangi played the role of Anandi, Randeep essayed the role of Anand Chaturvedi. However, the show did not perform well on television, unlike its first season. Later, the makers decided to shift it from television to OTT. “Yeah, it didn’t do very well on TV, but it’s working well on OTT platform. Both the mediums have their own audiences, so we are happy that it’s on OTT now, and we will get a new audience. People will see a different concept of Balika Vadhu now," Shivangi said in March this year talking about the show.

Later, after the show ended, Shivangi also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 which is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

first published: December 10, 2022, 10:34 IST
last updated: December 10, 2022, 10:34 IST
