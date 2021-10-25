Shivangi Joshi Gets Emotional as She Bids Farewell to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team

Television actress Shivangi Joshi has finally bid adieu to the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress joined the daily soap in 2016 as Naira and in no time became one of the popular faces of TV. Shivangi has been stealing hearts with her perfect smile and grace. Viewers loved how she evolved as an actor over the years. Apart from Shivangi’s individual acting chops, her on-screen chemistry with Kartik aka Mohsin Khan made them one of the most celebrated television couples. People adored the duo and some even believed that they were dating in real life too. A couple of days back Mohsin had wrapped up shooting for the daily soap. And now, Shivangi’s five-and-a-half year-long journey has come to an end. However, the good news for avid watchers of YRKKH is that the show will continue to air with a new storyline in the upcoming days.

Shivangi wrapped up her last shoot of the show in Mumbai. In the pictures, posted by director Rajan Shahi, the actress was seen all teared up and emotional. Romesh Kalra, Garima Dimri, cast and crew members of the show also got emotional. Sharing the adorable pictures, Shahi penned a long note for Shivangi as he expressed how the actress has set a benchmark of what it means to be a “professional hardworking talent.” He expressed that in his 29 years long career as a director-producer in this industry, he has never come across a human and dedicated actor like her.

“I hope every production house maker and the channel is as lucky and fortunate to have experienced this power of talent hard work standing by channel makers from day one till the end like you did,” he wrote. Shahi thanked Shivangi and Mohsin on behalf of all the co-actors for standing by the team and being the best ‘jodi.’

The director shared that for the first time he saw a unit crying as the actress bid adieu to the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has finished 12 years in Indian Television. The upcoming track will revolve around the lives of Kartik and Naira/Sirat’s children, Aarohi, Aakshu, and Kairav.

