Shivangi Joshi is Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2, Fans React to Her Look

Shivangi Joshi, the popular TV actress, captured many hearts with her powerful portrayal of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before bidding adieu to the show. Her scorching chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan drew a lot of attention to the daily soap. Now, the actress is back on television as Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. Her admirers are thrilled about her comeback and have showered her with love and praise.

'Balika Vadhu 2' was first aired in August 2021 with a lot of hype. However, the second season, which starred Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani, failed to connect with fans. While the first season was an immense hit, 'Balika Vadhu 2' fell short of expectations. Interestingly, Shivangi joined the show after it took a leap of 10 years. It remains to be seen whether her charm would work again. The show's shoot began some time ago, and the first episode aired on December 1.

Excited by Shivangi's return, her followers began sharing their sentiments on Twitter, and the hashtag 'Shivangi returns as Anandi' quickly became viral. One fan gushed over the actress, writing, “She looks good.Anandi and Anand will make a cute pairing, on other hand Anandi and Jigar pair giving some angst vibes — this makes story more interesting. Hope they execute it well."

While many other individuals praised Shivangi, another user wrote, “Feel such a great to see her as Anandi Keep going, my girl. I know you are perfect for this role and you are definitely going to hit the role of ANANDI. All the love and wishes with you.”

Another user tweeted, “No one can pull off such powerful scenes like she does.”

“Shivangi Joshi killed it, I love the first episode Every character is well specified,” said one person.

“Look at this beauty! Literally fell in love with this cutest munchkin all over again yesterday,” commented another.

So what are your thoughts on this?

