Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan Turn Raj-Simran To Recreate Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge; Rupali Ganguly Lauds Their Chemistry

Television actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan won hearts after they essayed the role of Naira and Kartik in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two actor’s chemistry is adorable and they enjoy a massive fan following. Months after leaving Rajan Shahi’s show, Shivangi and Mohsin will be coming together on screen. They will be seen romancing in the music video titled ‘Teri Ada’.

Recently, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi took to their respective Instagram account and dropped a behind-the-camera fun video. In the video, Mohsin and Shivangi can be seen dancing in an open sunflower field as they recreate the magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s superhit movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. While Shivangi looks absolutely prettiest in a simple salwar suit, Mohsin Khan stunned in a green denim jacket and black trousers. “Raj - Simran vibes done right," the caption read.

Advertisement

Needless to say, Mohsin and Shivangi’s romance has left fans in complete awe. The comment section of their post is flooded with heart emojis and with fans expressing excitement for their upcoming song. Even Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly appreciated their chemistry and wrote, “Soooooooo cute both of u ❤️ fantastic chemistry Miss seeing u guys together."

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan also shared another behind-the-scenes video from the shooting of the song. Check it here.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi rose to fame as Kartik and Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, the duo left the show together last year. Currently, Shivangi Joshi is seen in Balika Vadhu 2 where she is playing the role of grown-up Anandi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.