Shivangi Joshi To Not Join Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa As Viral Pics Are Morphed? Know Truth Here

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa might see a new entry soon but will it be none other than Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi? In the recent episodes of the show, we saw Anupama getting to know about Toshu’s secret affair with another woman. When she confronted him regarding the same, Toshu claimed that he ‘needed a break’ from his life with Kinjal while she was pregnant.

Amid all this, some pictures have gone viral on social media in which Toshu can be seen romancing Shivangi Joshi. However, it should be noted that Shivangi Joshi’s entry into Anupamaa has not been officially announced so far and some social media users claim that the viral pictures are morphed. “Ye bhi edited hai.. kartik ki jagah toshu ka face laga rakha hai (This is edited. You have placed Toshu’s face in place of Kartik)," one of the social media users wrote. Another person also commented, “This pic is edited bro… Kartik hai wo…"

Several netizens also urged all to report the Instagram handle which originally shared Shivanghi’s morphed pictures with Anupamaa’s Toshu. “Delete this or we will mass report your account. This is all nonsense," a comment read.

Shivangi Joshi played the lead in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Hina Khan left the show. She used to play the role of Naira and her on-screen chemistry with Kartik aka Mohsin Khan was widely loved by all. While the actress became a household name as Naira, she left the show in July this year. Shivangi then featured in the second season of Balika Vadhu 2 which also starred Randeep Rai in the lead. Shivangi was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

