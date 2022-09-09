Shivani Narayanan Shares Poster Of Her Next Titled Bumper, Fans Wish Her Good Luck

Bigg Boss fame Shivani Narayanan is all geared up for her upcoming movie Bumper. The actress has shared the poster of the movie on her official Instagram handle on the special occasion of Onam. The poster features Shivani Narayanan and actor Vetri. Shivani is seen riding a scooter and Vetri is sitting behind her.

Sharing the poster on social media, the actress wrote, “My next Bumper. Onam wishes from the team." Seeing the post, Shivani’s fans got excited and shared good wishes for the actress. One of the users wrote, “Happy Onam. Congratulations and all the best to Shivani Ji." Another said, “Waiting for the movie." “All the best for the whole team," penned another fan.

Bumper is directed by M Selvakumar and also features actor Hareesh Peradi and social media sensation G P Muthu. The movie is based on the Kerala lottery and is produced by S Thiagaraja under the banner Vetha Pictures.

The music of the film has been scored by Govind Vasantha, and Nedunalvaadai-fame Vinoth Rathinasamy handled the cinematography. The shooting for the project is over and it was carried out in Thoothukudi, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Sabarimala and other areas.

Shivani made her acting debut in 2016 with the TV show Pagal Nilavu. The series was aired on Star Vijay. She also appeared in various TV shows like Jodi Number 1 Fun Unlimited, Raja Rani Season 1, Rettai Roja and many more.

She made her film debut this year with the action thriller Vikram. The film was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International. The movie featured Kamal Hassan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

