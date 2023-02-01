Arvind Akela Kallu is undeniably one of Bhojpuri cinema’s eminent playback singers and his contribution to the Bhojpuri film industry is immensely significant. The renowned singer is currently at the pinnacle of his career with some evergreen chartbusters like Nagin Dhun Pa Kud Kud Ke Nachab, and Kamariya Fatela and decided to take a plunge forward in his personal life as well. He tied the nuptial knot with Shivani Pandey on January 26 and a reception party was organised on January 28. Arvind is on cloud nine with this development and shared his happiness with a post on Instagram.

He wrote that marriage is one of the best moments in the life of people when they make the promise of being with their partners through every thick and thin of life. The Kajal Laga Ke Na Pagal Kara singer also conveyed his thanks to the guests who made time out of their busy schedules to attend his wedding. He ended the post by asking followers to keep showering their blessings on the newlyweds. Alongside the caption, Arvind also attached a few photos from the day he lovingly embraced Shivani as his wife.

Fans and colleagues from the film industry congratulated the couple on this occasion in their life. Bhojpuri actresses Ritu Singh, Nidhi Jha, Pakkhi Hegde, Dr Anara Gupta, Poonam Dubey and social media influencer Jyotika Paswan conveyed their best wishes to Arvind and Shivani. Actor Dev Kumar also wished the couple a happy married life.

In addition to this news, Arvind has also dominated headlines because of his recently released number Piyaji Ke Rangal Dehiya. Sajan Mishra has crooned this song penned by Prabhu Bishunpuri. Released recently, the song has garnered more than 5 million views. The song has served as a perfect Holi track for Arvind’s fans who were left swooning after his and Shilpi Raj’s electrifying vocals. A fan commented, “Arvind Akela Is Not Just A History Breaker He Is Also A History Creator."

