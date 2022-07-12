Shivarajkumar Announces Next Project Titled '45' On His Birthday, Unveils Film’s Poster; Check Here

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar is celebrating his 60th birthday today. While the actor’s fans have been showering wishes on the actor, Shivarajkumar made the day extra special by announcing his next project titled 45. The Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam posters were launched by Nagarjuna, Sivakarthikeyan and Prithviraj Sukumaran today. The film marks the directorial debut of music director Arjun Janya and will release in multiple languages.

45 is touted to be a pan-Indian movie. A number as the title for Shivarajkumar’s film has led to curiosity about the film’s plot. The Kannada superstar was last seen in Bairagee, which was released a few weeks ago. Before Bairagee, he played a cameo in his late brother Puneeth Rajkumar’s film, James.

To mark his special day, Shivarajkumar announced his upcoming film. The poster was revealed by Sivakarthikeyan, Nagarjuna and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

As he shared the poster of 45, Shivarajkumar thanked Sivakarthikeyan, Nagarjuna and Prithviraj for doing the honours. His tweet in Kannada is translated as, “My next film is titled 45!! This poster is for you. The film is @ArjunJanyaMusic’s directorial debut and produced by M Ramesh Reddy. @iamnagarjuna @Siva_Kartikeyan @PrithviOfficial Thank you all for revealing the title of my film on my birthday. My heartfelt love to my fans."

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar, who has turned 60 today, is not indulging in any birthday celebrations due to his late brother Puneeth Rajkumar. This is the first time Shivarajkumar will be spending his birthday without his brother and he does not want to hold any celebrations as a tribute to his brother.

On the work front, Shivarajkumar has a number of films lined up for the year. The actor is currently filming for his 125th project Vedha, directed by A Harsha. He is also collaborating with Sachin Ravi for a yet-to-betitled project, and Srini’s upcoming film, Ghost.

He was last seen in a film titled Bairagee, directed by Vijay Milton, which opened to a positive response on July 1. The actor even hinted at a sequel on cards.

