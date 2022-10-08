Shivarajkumar's Ghost To Be Shot At A Rs 3 Crore Set, Know His Malayalam Co-star

A lot of south Indian films in the recent past have been shot on a huge budget. From Baahubali to RRR to the yet-to-release Prabhas-starrer Saalar, directors have built majestic sets to give it as authentic a look as possible. And there’s another in the offing.

Shivarajkumar-starrer Kannada film Ghost has gone on floors and a huge set worth Rs 3 crore is being built for its shooting. A lavish jail set is being built at the Minerva Hills location in Bangalore. This will be MG Srinivas’s fifth directorial and the movie will be a heist action-thriller.

Most of the movie will be shot on the sets of the jail. Art Director Mohan B. Kere will be designing the set at Minerva Hills. Apart from this, recent reports have also revealed that Malayalam star Jayaram is all set to join the cast of Ghost alongside Shivarajkumar.

According to a Times of India report, director Srinivas said, “In fact, when we went to Shivarajkumar with a list of options for this role, he suggested Jayaram fit the bill. Besides, we wanted someone who is in the same age bracket as Shivarajkumar and is as powerful an actor as him. We are glad Jayaram is on board."

Jayaram and Shivarajkumar will be locking horns in this “good vs good" dynamic. The director revealed that while usually there is a protagonist and an antagonist in a story, Jayaram’s role will not be that of antagonist. “But here, both sides have virtues, and there is no villain as such. Jayaram’s role is extremely powerful, and by nature, he will be in sharp contrast to Shivarajkumar," he added.

Shivarajkumar is also delighted to have Jayaram as his co-star in the film and said that he is excited to work with the Malayalam actor in Ghost.

