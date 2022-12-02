Shivarajkumar’s Period Action Drama Vedha’s Second Teaser To Release Soon

One of the most celebrated actors in Kannada film industry, Shivarajkumar is bracing up for his much-anticipated period action drama Vedha. It is all set to release on December 23, and makers have left no stone unturned for keeping up the buzz around this movie. They have released a power-packed teaser recently. This teaser has received adulation from the audience, owing to the glimpses of high-octane action sequences. Now in a major development, Shivarajkumar has announced on Twitter that another teaser of this movie will be unveiled by makers. This teaser will be released on December 3 at 5 PM on Zee Studios Youtube Channel.

Shivarajkumar wrote in the caption, “Gear up for the “Soul of Vedha" coming in 2 days! Teaser releasing on December 3rd."@5 PM on @ZeeStudios_ YouTube channel !!! #ವೇದ #Vedha #VedhaOnDec23 @GeethaPictures @ArjunJanyaMusic @NimmaAHarsha @SwethaChangappa @SagarAdithi @dskcuts @kiranksca

The 14-second glimpse, shared alongside this tweet, has taken the internet by storm. The actor has embraced a rugged look for this movie and looks ferocious with intense expressions.

Apart from this upcoming teaser, viewers are piqued about Vedha after watching the song Gillakko Shiva. Famous singer Mangli has crooned this number with her energy personified vocals. Dr V Nagendra Prasad has penned the lyrics. Cinephiles appreciated the song and fell in love with Shivarajkumar’s fierce expressions, which give this number an edge. A user wrote that since his debut in showbiz, the actor has successfully maintained a powerful on-screen presence. Another social media user appreciated the song, but wished that Ananya Bhat had rendered it. Swamy J Gowda’s cinematography has made this number visually rich.

In addition to this teaser and song, speculations regarding the storyline of Vedha have also hogged limelight. Rumours are rife that the Vedha’s idea has been taken from filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s movie Asuran which revolves around the story of a farmer’s son from underprivileged community who murders a landlord from the upper caste. Whether his father is able to save him or not forms the core theme of the film.

