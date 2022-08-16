Shivarajkumar’s Role In Rajinikanth’s Jailer Revealed; Fans Excited

Superstar Rajinikanth is shooting for his 169th film, titled Jailer. The film also has Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar, who is popularly known as Shivanna. While until now, news about his role and character were not revealed, it is now being reported that Shivarajkumar will be seen as an antagonist in Jailer.

In June 2022, Shivarajkumar confirmed the news of his association with Rajinikanth for his 169th film. While talking to Cinema Express, Shivarajkumar said, “It’s a great opportunity for anybody to act along with Rajinikanth, and I’m glad that this project has made it possible for me. He knows me since my childhood, and I share a special bond with the senior actor. Irrespective of the role, I’m glad to be part of this film. I’m sure fans will love to watch Rajini Sir and me together on the silver screen."

During the same interview, the actor revealed that the production of the film will begin in August and he will join the shooting in September. Shivarajkumar also added that he would shoot for the movie either in Bengaluru or Mysore. The remaining cast of the film is yet to be announced by the makers. Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Tamannaah Bhatia will be playing the female lead in the film, which will reportedly have four heroines.

Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The film marks Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar. The music of the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander and according to various reports, Jailer is scheduled to release in theatres during the summer of 2023.

The first look poster of the film was released in June 2022 and now, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the project. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu are in talks for the film, suggest reports.

