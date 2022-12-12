Shivathmika Rajashekar Looks Ravishing In Pista Green Embellished Lehenga, See Pics

Actress Shivathmika Rajashekar is a well-known face of the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She is the younger daughter of actor Rajashekar and actress Jeevitha Rajasekar. Her elder sister is Shivani Rajasekar. The actress made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Dorasaani in 2019. Since then, she has cemented a special place in the hearts of her fans.

In addition to acting, Shivathmika is also an active social media user. She often shares her photos and videos on social media to stay connected with her fans. Recently, the actress shared a few glimpses from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen donning an embellished pista green lehenga, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse and dupatta. The young actress opted for a nude makeup look ,and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. Shivathmika completed her look with a silver bangle, earrings, and a ring.

Seeing the post, fans could not keep their calm. They started pouring compliments on their favourite actress. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful," while another one commented, “wow." Many showered hearts and fire emojis as well.

The actress loves traditional outfits. A few days ago, Shivathmika shared another picture where she was seen in a saree. The actress wore a beautiful maroon coloured silk saree with golden detailing. She paired it up with a sleeveless matching blouse. She opted for a glam makeup, tied her hair in a ponytail and wore beautiful traditional jewellery to complete her look.

On the work front, Shivathmika made her Tamil debut with the movie Anandham Vilayadum Veedu in 2021. It was directed by Nandha Periyasamy and featured Gautham Karthik in the lead role.

Apart from acting, Shivathmika also owns a production company named Shivani Shivatmika Movies, along with her sister Shivani. The Rajasekar sisters produced the Telugu movie Kalki in 2019 under their banner. The film starred their father in the lead role and was directed by Prasanth Varma.

