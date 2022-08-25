Shivin Narang In Bigg Boss 16? Ridhi Dogra Teases Him, Offers Advice To Survive Show | Exclusive

The speculations for Bigg Boss 16 contestants have begun and much like in recent years, Shivin Narang’s name has popped up this year as well. The Beyhadh 2 actor is rumoured to be participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show this year. So, when News18 Showsha got a chance to catch up with the actor and Ridhi Dogra to talk about their recent music video, Baarish Ho Jaaye, we had to ask the million-dollar question: Is Shivin Narang entering Bigg Boss 16?

Well, the actor did seem coy about his answer but Ridhi joked that he was going to appear. “I guess rumours are there for the past eight to nine years for now. But let’s see when it comes to true," he said, but Ridhi pointed out that he hasn’t given a straight-cut refusal and teased him, “I think he’s going guys, I think he’s going."

Advertisement

However, Shivin suggested Ridhi would be the perfect Bigg Boss candidate, given her fun personality. However, Ridhi shot it down, reminding him that she has been asked every year about her likely participation and she’d rather be a spectator than a participant in the show.

Ridhi’s name popped up a few times when Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 were on air owing to her ex-husband Raqesh Bapat. She has also often seen showing her support to him. Having watched the recent seasons, we asked Ridhi a piece of advice she’d give Shivin if he does end up going on the show.

TOP ON SHOWSHA

She explained, “I will tell Shivan to speak because I think the kind of person that he is, of course, he has opinions but to bolta nahi hai zyada. And I have seen my friends in Bigg Boss and I think it’s very important to have a point of view. Even if your point of view is I’m quiet and I am not going to you know to partake in fights and I don’t whatever your point of view is, you should say because it’s camera and mics and you know it’s being captured. So I think that’s because whatever I’ve seen of Shivan, he’s very calm, very chilled out. But we all have all emotions. So Shivan should say, ‘Main quiet hoon.’ Even if after that he becomes quiet but he should say it you should spell it out."

Advertisement

Ridhi had her fair share of reality television before the influence of social media took these shows to newer heights. Ask her if the upgrade is positive and Ridhi said an enthusiastic yes. “When I did Khatron Ke Khiladi or Nach Baliye, there wasn’t so much interest in social media. Because of that, there was not so much content creation. But hamare bus kuch saal baad, the whole Instagram world and everything sort of broke open. Now if you do a reality show, it’s not just about going there and doing it. It’s about what you can give and I can’t do all that," she said, adding that she cannot amplify something if she doesn’t feel connected with it.

Advertisement

Speaking of the song Baarish Ho Jaaye, Ridhi and Shivin confessed they had a ball shooting the track. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev, the romantic track had the actors enacting scenes in the middle of the road and getting drenched under the rain. Ask them their fondest behind-the-scene memory from the song and Shivin revealed that it was when both the actors were in the sports car seen in the song and they accidentally drove far, far away from the crew during the scene.

Advertisement

“When I was driving, we ended up going really far. We love driving and we were driving an open sports car. We were telling the crew on the walkie-talkie to call us back, we are reaching a different location. We travelled so much that we might have gone from Mussorie to Dehradun. I think we went off the radar. Yeah, so that was special memory. I enjoyed it," Shivin said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here