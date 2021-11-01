Shivarajkumar on Brother Puneeth Rajkumar's Death: 'Feel Like I've Lost My Own Child'

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar‘s sudden death has shaken the entire nation. The Kannada superstar passed away on October 29 after suffering from a heart attack, His funeral took place on October 31st at Sree Kanteerava Studios with full state honours. Now, his brother, actor Shivarajkumar has broken his silence about Puneeth’s death. The actor talked to the media on Monday, where he expressed his heartbreak at the loss of his youngest sibling.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Shivrajkumar said, “I am elder to Puneeth by 13 years and I have seen him since he was a baby. I am feeling like I have lost my own child. It is shocking to the entire family. It is very hard for anyone to digest that Appu is no more with us, but we have seen the reality and move on. I get it that fans are devastated, but they should be patient and not forget that their families need them."

Post Puneeth’s untimely death, two of his fans died by suicide in Karnataka and another fan died after a heart attack. Puneeth was one of the highest paid stars of the Kannada film industry and also the son of icon Dr Rajkumar.

Puneeth’s family doctor Ramana Rao explained the sequence of events of October 29, when he passed away. Speaking to News18 Kannada, Rao said Puneeth had come to his clinic with wife Ashwini after he felt some uneasiness. “He said he was feeling weak. Weak is not a word I ever heard from Appu (Puneeth). I checked him. His blood pressure was normal, heart beat was steady and lungs were clear but he was sweating which he said was normal after a workout. He had lifted weights, done boxing and taken some extra steam. I anyway decided to do an ECG. I noticed a strain in the ECG that I conveyed to Ashwini and asked her to take him to Vikram hospital," said Dr Rao.

She added that while they immediately went to Vikram hospital, Puneeth suffered a cardiac arrest which turned out to be fatal. “He was extremely health conscious. I would give his example to so many others. What has happened has got nothing to do with his lifestyle. It was sudden," said Puneeth’s doctor Rao.

