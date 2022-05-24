Shoaib Ibrahim Buys First House in Mumbai After 13 Years; Wife Dipika Kakar Says 'I'm Proud of You'

Shoaib Ibrahim and his wife Dipika are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The couple is achieving new heights in their career and entertaining fans through their YouTube videos. Shoaib might be away from the small screen for quite some time now but he is riding high on success with his social media presence. Recently, the couple launched their production house Qalb Entertainment. Now, Shoaib has achieved another milestone by buying his first house in Mumbai.

As we all know, having a home in the city of dreams is a big thing for every actor. Be it an aspiring artist or any renowned name, purchasing land in Mumbai is a dream come true. Shoaib recently bought his first house in the city and shared the news with his fans in his last vlog.

Shoaib and his family recently also celebrated the success and 10 million views of their song Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan. In the vlog, he also talked about his 13-year-old dream that has finally come true. He said, “Finally, 13 saal ka sapna jo hai wo aab pura hone ja rha hai or wo yeh hai ki aab main Mumbai main ek property le rha hun apne naam se (Finally, my 13-year-old dream is coming true and I am now purchasing a property in Mumbai on my name)." The couple couldn’t hold their excitement while sharing it with their well-wishers and fans. They even thanked them for always supporting them and playing a huge role in their journey to success.

Apart from this, the couple recently also bought a new car after selling their old one which they purchased at the time of their wedding. Shoaib shared pictures of himself and his family with his new car on one of his vlogs.

For the unversed, Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and their love story began on the show. The couple got married in 2018 and have been enjoying stardom through their social media.

