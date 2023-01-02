Shoaib Ibrahim Gifts Wife Dipika Kakar a Swanky White BMW X7 on Her Birthday

One of the most adored couples in the television industry, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim also have a considerable social media fan base. The couple frequently shares peeks into their daily lives and never misses an opportunity to proclaim their love for one another. Before deciding to get married, the pair had to overcome several obstacles. They finally got married in 2018. Shoaib Ibrahim surprised her lady love Dipika on her birthday. The actor gifted her a swanky white BMW X7. The price of the car is Rs. 1.18 crore and goes up to Rs. 1.78 crore.

Shoaib Ibrahim posted an image where Shoaib kissed her forehead as they added another beast to their blessed journey. Captioning the post he wrote, “2022 indeed has been a blessed journey…And here we are…celebrating this grand edition today…Taking our brand new BMW X7 home. This moment is filled with gratitude, joy, and lots and lots of happiness… This one is especially for you @ms.dipika. Alhamdulillah for everything."

Advertisement

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and heart emoticons as soon as he published the photo. We are just in awe of the pair since they consistently set significant marriage goals for us. Later in the day, on her birthday, Shoaib took the actress to the top of the Burj Khalifa to celebrate the moment.

Dipika Kakar was seen in Shoaib’s pictures enjoying her scrumptious birthday cake while dressed elegantly. This demonstrates their unwavering affection for one another.

While on Shoaib’s birthday, Dipika gifted him a white pair of sneakers from Gucci, which approximately cost around Rs 77K. The actress updated her YouTube fans on the preparations for her beau’s birthday.

Read all the Latest Movies News here