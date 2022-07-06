Shoaib Ibrahim to Make His Comeback on Television in Brand New Show Ajooni, Details Inside

Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim is all set to make his return to the Television industry after almost three-and-a-half years. The latest buzz has it that the star is all set to feature in a brand new show titled Ajooni. Reportedly, Shoaib Ibrahim will essay the lead character of Rajveer, who is a stubborn son of a wealthy Punjabi family.

As reported by ETimes, Shoaib Ibrahim is utterly rejoiced to have gotten the opportunity to play the character. The role is special, not only because it marks his comeback but also because his character is quite different from those he has played before.

In an interaction, Shoaib said, “I am very excited to be back on TV after three and a half years, and even more exciting is my character of ‘Rajveer’ in the show ‘Ajooni’ which is totally different from Shoaib. I have never played such a character before.”

Recalling the time when he was approached for Ajooni, Shoiab said that he immediately began preparing for the role. Shoiab also informed that he had to change his language and attitude to get into the skin of his character. He is eagerly waiting for audiences to watch his new shade in the upcoming show.

He added, “Yes! When this character was offered to me, I knew that I have to prepare myself in many ways, my attitude, my language, all these things I have to work on. I am eagerly waiting to come in front of the audience and know their reaction."

Talking about the new show, the plot is set against the backdrop of Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Ajooni chronicles the story of a happy-go-lucky girl who aims at enjoying all the little things in her life. However, chaos ensues when the middle-class girl’s path crosses with Rajveer, a notorious son of a powerful family. While Rajveer is stubborn, Ajooni is innocent, what will happen when the two contrasting personalities collide together? Stay tuned for further updates about the show.

