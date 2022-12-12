'Husband To...': Shoaib Malik's Instagram Bio Grabs Attention Amid Sania Mirza Divorce Rumours

Shoaib Malika and Sania Mirza have been making headlines for their alleged divorce. Sania and Shoaib, who have been married for about 12 years now, are living separately for quite some time, as per several media reports.

The former Pakistani cricketer addressed the reports about their rumoured divorce recently. According to ETimes, talking to a news portal, Shoaib reportedly said, “It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone."

Amid all the speculations around their divorce, Shoaib Malik’s Instagram bio has grabbed our attention. While his recent comment did suggest that all was not well between the couple, his Insta bio has a different story to tell. “Athlete, Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar, Father to One True Blessing," reads the bio of Shoaib, who tied the knot with Sania in April 2010, and shares a son together.

On Saturday, Shoaib Malik posted a video with Sania Miza on his official Instagram account ever since their divorce rumours emerged online. Shoaib’s post came a day after he broke silence on his and Sania’s divorce rumours by calling it “a personal matter".

Shoaib shared a new promotional teaser of their upcoming talk show ‘The Mirza Malik Talk Show’ which will be streaming on OTT platform, Urduflix. The post went viral within a few minutes. One user commented, “RIP for those who thinking they divorced." (sic) Another one pointed out, “They are divorced for sure. They don’t tag or mention each other anymore in their posts. I think they’re legally obligated for the show to not declare their divorce." “That’s a big slap for haters! So happy to see you guys together," wrote a third user.

A close friend of the couple had recently claimed that Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza would be divorced soon as the two were already separated. Another confirmation of their divorce was given by a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department. According to the reports by InsideSport, the member said, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated."

