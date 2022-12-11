Shoaib Malik Shares First Instagram Post With Sania Mirza After Reacting to Divorce Rumours

Shoaib Malik has shared a video with his wife, tennis star Sania Miza, on his official Instagram account ever since their divorce rumours emerged online. Shoaib’s post comes a day after he broke silence on his and Sania’s divorce rumours by calling it “a personal matter".

Shoaib shared a new promotional teaser of their upcoming talk show ‘The Mirza Malik Talk Show’ which will be streaming on OTT platform, Urduflix. Needless to say, the post went viral within a few minutes. One user commented, “RIP for those who thinking they divorced." (sic) Another one pointed out, “They are divorced for sure. They don’t tag or mention each other anymore in their posts. I think they’re legally obligated for the show to not declare their divorce." “That’s a big slap for haters! So happy to see you guys together," wrote a third user.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been making the headlines for their alleged separation. The former Pakistani cricketer recently responded to the reports about their rumoured divorce. According to ETimes, talking to a news portal, Shoaib reportedly said, “It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone."

A close friend had reportedly claimed that Shoaib and Sania would be divorced soon as the two were already separated. Another confirmation of their divorce was given by a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department. According to the reports by InsideSport, the member said, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated."

Sania and Shoaib got married in April 2010 and the couple has a four-year-old son Izhann.

