Shobha Shetty Sets Internet on Fire With Latest Pictures

Shobha Shetty is a popular face in the Kannada Television Industry. She has won a million hearts with her performance in the Telugu series Karthika Deepam. Her role as Dr Monitha received a lot of appreciation from the fans. The actress is quite active on social media and frequently shares pictures to stay connected with her fans.

Shobha recently shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot, which set the internet on fire. The actress is seen in a pink full-sleeved netted crop top, which she paired with purple dhoti pants. She opted for glam makeup, kept her curly traces open, and completed the look with a pair of Kolhapuri shoes. Seeing the pictures, fans started commenting. One of them wrote, “Beauty", while another said, “ Wow". And many have showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Earlier, the actress left her fans awestruck with her pictures. Two days ago, Shobha shared two pictures in a gorgeous pink lehenga. She paired it with a matching golden embroidered sleeveless blouse and a matching dupatta with golden borders.

She chose minimal makeup, kept her hair open, and completed the look with a maang tika and a black bindi. She looked adorable in the pictures. Fans praised their favourite actress in the comment section and showered heart emojis.

On the work front, Shobha made her acting debut in 2013 with the Kannada serial Agnisakshi. She played the role of Tanu and received a good response from the fans. In 2017, she made her film debut with the Kannada movie Anjani Putra. It also featured Puneeth Rajkumar and Rashmika Mandanna. Next, she appeared on Kannada Tv Show Kaveri. She also made her Telugu debut in the same year with the TV serial Ashta Chemma.

