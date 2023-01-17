Home » News » Movies » Shocking! Apart from Aman Gupta, All Shark Tank India Judges Suffering Losses, Claims Viral Post

Shocking! Apart from Aman Gupta, All Shark Tank India Judges Suffering Losses, Claims Viral Post

Viral LinkedIn post claims how Shark Tank India judges' companies are actually drowning in losses.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 12:09 IST

Mumbai, India

The second season of Shark Tank India airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.
The second season of Shark Tank India airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

While Shark Tank might have become a go-to reality TV show for business-minded people, recently author Ankit Uttam detailed why the Indian counterpart of the show has never really worked for him in a viral LinkedIn post. The author highlighted how the companies run by the judges of the show are suffering losses, hence he doesn’t feel they are ‘qualified’ enough to give advice to new entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas on the show. “In the US version of the show, every judge (Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary) is running businesses that actually turn a profit instead of riding on VC money or drowning in huge losses," he wrote.

Uttam when began collecting information about the businesses run by the Sharks of season 1, discovered Vineta Singh’s owner SUGAR Cosmetics seemingly reported a loss of INR 75 crore in 2022, while the number was 21.2 in 2021. He further explained how Ghazal Alagh’s Mamaearth has recently begun earning profit after suffering losses of Rs 1332 crore and Rs 428 crore in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Advertisement

“BharatPe’s total loss stood at Rs 5,594 crores in FY 2022. In FY 2021, the company recorded a total loss of Rs 2,961 crore. Ashneer Grover was removed in 2022 from the company so these losses will be also under his leadership since he was also at the helm in FY22," the author claimed. The list continued with Peyush Bansal Lenskart suffering a loss of Rs 102.3 crore in 2022.

The author also questioned Namita Thapar’s place as a Shark as the businessman is not the founder of Emcura Pharma. He pointed out that it was her father who started the firm and still continues to remain the CEO of the company. “So, to some, her credentials may seem similar to that of Ananya Panday in Bollywood?? Did somebody hear nepotism?" he continued.

RELATED NEWS

In the end, the author stated how Shark Aman Gupta’s Boat is the only firm that has remained profitable ever since its inception. “To me, the Shark Tank India version seems like Ekta Kapoor’s rendition of the more interesting US version of the show," the author concluded.

Season 2 of the show premiered on January 2, 2023, and features Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh as Sharks.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 17, 2023, 12:08 IST
last updated: January 17, 2023, 12:09 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Blue Off-shoulder Dress With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Celebrities In Hot Pink Outfits Slay Barbiecore Trend