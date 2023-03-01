While late actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz was the first runner-up of Salman Khan’s reality show. However, years after the show, Asim has now claimed that Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 win was rigged. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Asim shared how the makers of the show started voting lines at the last moment because they did not want him to win.

“Mere dauran unhone kya kiya just because they didn’t want to make me win… they declared aaj hi hum online voting khol denge. 15 minute ke dauran… jeetana hai jeetao jisko (The Bigg Boss makers just did not want me to win, they opened voting in a new way just so Sidharth could win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win. You made it so obvious that we had to believe that you did it.. whatever. But I was like… okay," Asim said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Reacting to Asim’s statement, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha also took to Twitter and wrote, “Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai😂".

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Asim also claimed that Sidharth came in his dream on the day of his death. “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins. Ruhaan called me up. Usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna (He asked me to switch on the news), he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am," he said.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla had an interesting equation in Bigg Boss 13. Initially, the two were very close friends but soon turned into each other’s enemies. Later, they joined hands once again.

