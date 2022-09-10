Shocking! CLOY Star Hyun Bin Fails To Recognise BTS' Jimin, Regrets Immediately; Watch Viral Video

Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin found himself in an embarrassing spot when he failed to recognise BTS member Jimin. The actor, who appeared to have blanked out when Park Jimin’s picture was presented in front of him, regretted not recognizing the BTS member immediately.

The incident took place when the Confidential Assignment 2 star appeared on the show, The Game Caterers. Hyun Bin was joined by his co-stars from the film, including Yoona. In a segment of the show that has now gone viral, Hyun Bin was asked to recognise the singer by a picture.

When the actor failed to name the BTS singer, a shocked Yoona asked him, “Oppa, will you be okay?" Hyun Bin finally blurted out Jimin’s name. “..Jimin! Please blur me. Whew… It is getting hot," he said, as translated by Twitter handle Jimin Global.

The variety show’s director teased Hyun Bin, “I will put Hyunbin-ssi’s face when we play this game with Jimin later. I will make him get the wrong answer. It will be tied." However, the CLOY star refused. “No, it shouldn’t be tied. I don’t want a tie," he said, leaving everyone in splits.

Watch the video below:

Hyun Bin has been busy with the release of Confidential Assignment 2. However, he is also preparing for a bigger role in life. The actor, who married his Crash Landing On You co-star Son Ye-jin, is expecting his first baby with her. They announced the pregnancy earlier this year but have kept details about it private.

