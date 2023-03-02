An unknown caller claimed that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah star Dilip Joshi is under threat as 25 armed men have surrounded his house in Mumbai. The news about the call comes just a day after an unknown caller claimed that Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s houses were under a bomb threat. According to India Today, the call was made to Nagpur Control Room on February 1 informing the police that 25 people with weapons and guns were outside the actor’s residence.

The report stated the man on the other side of the call identified himself as Katke and claimed that the 25 people were deployed outside Dilip’s house. “It was the same call where the caller threatened that Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra’s residences would also be bombed," the report claimed. The Control Room alerted the Shivaji Park Police Station and an investigation is underway.

The caller also claimed that he heard a few people talk about these 25 people have landed in Mumbai to carry out the activities. The number has been reportedly tracked down to a boy who works in a SIM card company in New Delhi. The report added that the boy did not know his number was spoofed and the call was allegedly made using a special app. The police are trying to track down the real caller.

On Wednesday, E-Times reported that after Nagpur police alerted Mumbai cops, the police immediately rushed to Big B and Dharmendra’s bungalows. However, the search operation was conducted and nothing was found. Meanwhile, as reported by India.com, the caller also claimed that 25 armed men also reached Dadar in Mumbai to carry out the terror attack. The news portal also reported that cops in Juhu, Vile-Parle, and Gamdevi, under whose jurisdiction falls the residence of the two actors have also been alerted.

While Dilip Joshi is known for his array of projects, he is a household name now for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah, playing Jethalaal Gada.

