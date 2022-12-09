Shocking! Jinni Leaves NMIXX, Terminates Contract With JYP Ent; K-Pop Group To Disband?

In a shocking turn of events, NMIXX member Jinni left the K-pop group and terminated her contract with JYP Entertainment. The news was confirmed by the agency in a statement to the press. The reason for her exited is cited as ‘personal circumstances’. While her exit has come as a shock to fans, the agency announced that the band will continue to function sans her.

“Jinni, who has been a member of NMIXX up until now, will be leaving the group due to personal circumstances, and her exclusive contract has been terminated. We apologize for giving many fans cause for concern with this sudden news," the statement read, as reported by Soompi.

“As a result, we are letting you know that NMIXX will be carrying out all of their future scheduled activities as a six-member group. We ask that you give lots of encouragement to Jinni, who will be walking a new path, and we also ask that NSWER [NMIXX’s fans] give their warm support to the six members who will continue to grow and race towards their dreams. Once again, we apologize to the fans who have given [NMIXX] so much support," the agency added.

Advertisement

Fans were heartbroken to learn about the exit. Several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

NMIXX made its debut in February this year. They recently performed at the MAMA 2022 Awards. The members set the stage on fire with the performances on “O.O" and “DICE".

Read all the Latest Movies News here