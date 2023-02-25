SHOCKING! Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Claims Actor's Mom Called Their Son 'Illegitimate'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has levelled fresh allegations against the actor. In a recent interview, she claimed that Nawaz’s mother called their two-year-old son ‘illegitimate’. “I am also disturbed by the fact that his mother has referred to our son as an illegitimate child," she told E-Times.

This comes a day after The Bombay High Court asked the couple to resolve their issues amicably regarding their children. “Speak with each other and settle the communication and visitation rights between the father and children. If it can be worked out, then good…settle the matter amicably…resolve the issues," the court said after Nawazuddin approached with a habeas corpus plea, seeking to know the whereabouts of his children, who are with his estranged wife.

Talking about the same, the actor’s wife shared that their son ‘does not even know’ who a father is. “Of course. Our son doesn’t even know what is a father. Usko Nawaz ka sparsh bhi nahi mila hai. When they were with him in Dubai for sometime, I used to call up and learn that he was not giving any time and love to our son," she said.

Advertisement

“Even when we were together, he hardly gave them time and attention. He used to come home as a gift," Aaliya told the entertainment portal.

Asking if their children also know about what has been going on between their parents, Aaliya shared, “Our daughter is 12 and since 2 years she has seen it almost all. My son is still very small."

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Aaliya Siddiqui also accused Nawaz of allegedly raping her. In a video, shared on her official Instagram account, Aaliya claimed that she filed a police complaint against the Bollywood star at Versova police station in Mumbai.

Nawazuddin’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their second child and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Nawazuddin also reacted to the entire controversy and told Instant Bollywood, “See, I frankly don’t want to comment on all this but yes, in all this, my children’s schooling is getting affected. My kids study in Dubai and they are here for a month. My only appeal is that my children go to school. That’s it."

Read all the Latest Movies News here