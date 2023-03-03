Two men broke into superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra. The incident took place in the wee hours on Thursday, March 2. They allegedly broke into the property and entered the house by scaling the compound wall. The fans were then caught by the actor’s security personnel and were turned over to the Bandra police by Mannat’s house manager.

According to a report by ETimes, the fans broke into the Mannat compound while SRK was away filming Jawan. This occurred late on Wednesday night. SRK returned home later that night, in the early hours of Thursday, and went to bed. Following that, Mannat security personnel apprehended the two fans who were hiding on the premises.

Another report by Hindustan Times revealed that the incident occurred around 4 am and the two men were charged with trespassing and other related offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is being conducted. An officer with the Bandra police station revealed, “Security guards at Mannat spotted the duo, who are in their early 20s, inside the building and restrained them. Khan’s staff was informed and the guards quizzed the duo, and after some discussion, the security team informed us. We sent a team to pick the duo up," reported the publication.

The police officer also added that the two men are Shah Rukh Khan fans “and wanted a glimpse of Khan up close." The officer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, “Inquiries so far have not revealed any other mala fide intentions on their part. We have taken the contact details of their family members and are calling them up, and will also be checking with the Gujarat police if they have a criminal record of any kind."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh is basking in the success of Pathaan, which has broken numerous box office records. It has surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. Apart from that, the superstar will next star in Atlee’s directorial Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release in June this year.

