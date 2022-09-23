Shocking! Uorfi Javed Gets 'Scammed' For Rs 5.2 Lakhs By Jamtara's Sparsh Shrivastava, Monica Panwar; Watch

Uorfi Javed has been ‘scammed’! Well, in real life but in reel life. The actress joined actors Sparsh Shrivastava and Monica Panwar, from Netflix’s Jamtara season 2, in a hilarious skit revolving around her eccentric choice of clothes.

It is no secret that Uorfi Javed dares to wear some bold and eye-grabbing outfits. While she gets trolled brutally for her outfits, she doesn’t let the chatter impact her spirit. Keeping this in mind, Sparsh Shrivastava and Monica Panwar approach Uorfi with an offer she cannot refuse.

They ‘scam’ her of Rs 5.20 lakhs in exchange for a ‘sim card’ dress. The dress features about 2000 sim cards that not only work but have been ‘topped up’ as well. Thrilled with her purchase, Uorfi is seen flaunting her outfit while Sparsh and Monica warn that they’ve got more scams up their sleeves in the new season of Jamtara.

Watch the video here:

The second season of Jamtara began streaming on Netflix on Friday, September 23. The season 2 premiered two and half years after the first season was rolled out. When News18.com asked one of the series’ pivotal actors Anshumaan Pushkar about the delay, he explained “We could have reduced six months if the second wave of Covid wouldn’t have come." He also revealed that they had begun the shoot when the first lockdown eased but the schedule went for a toss when the second wave hit.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

“Our creators believe in doing most work in pre-production rather than doing the pre-production work during the production. We were making something really kadak and it takes time," Monica added.

The first season was loved by not only viewers but celebrities as well. Sparsh said that he recently found out that Salman has watched the show. He also received messages and calls from Aamir Khan who praised his performance and the show.

