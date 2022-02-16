Shoma Anand Turns 64: A Look at her Movies and TV Shows

Actor Shoma Anand is celebrating her 64th birthday today. She was born on this day in 1958 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She started her acting career with a Bollywood film in 1976. She made her debut with Barood opposite Rishi Kapoor under the direction of Pramod Chakraborty. She also starred in several TV shows.

Shoma carved a special identity, that of a glamourous actor, with her first film Barood. After the success of this film, she appeared in lead roles in films like Jigar and Coolie in the 1980s. She started playing supporting characters after she failed to get lead roles in films. Despite the success of her films in the 1980s, she got minor roles later in her career. Shoma got supporting roles like sister, sister-in-law, wife, mother instead of the lead, but she performed every role with conviction and perfection.

Shoma appeared in supporting roles in films like Jaise Karani Waisi Bharani, Coolie, Hungama, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Advertisement

Shoma married actor-director Tariq Shah in 1997. After marriage, Shoma decided to work on the small screen. This decision proved to be a milestone for her. She made her entry on TV with the popular show Hum Paanch. This show gave her immense fame and she became a household name. Shoma was later seen in hit TV shows like Bhabhi and Shararat among others.

Shoma Anand also worked in Priyadarshan’s comedy film Hungama in 2003. She impressed everyone with her performance. She also received a nomination for the Filmfare Best Comedian Award for her performance.

Shoma has worked in films like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.