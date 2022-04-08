Shooting For Hari Shankar's Pawan Kalyan-Starrer Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh To Start Soon

The shooting for Hari Shankar’s directorial Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, will commence soon. The Power star is expected to join the shoot for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh after the shoot for Hari Hara Veera Mallu is wrapped.

Director Hari Shankar, who recently met Pawan Kalyan, wrote on Twitter, “Every time, Every meet, Every conversation gives an adrenaline rush All set … can’t wait for take-off."

For the unversed, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh marks the second collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and Hari Shankar. Pawan had earlier starred in Gabbar Singh, which was directed by Hari Shankar. Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film’s title and the first look were revealed last year.

Pawan Kalyan starrer and Hari Shankar’s directorial Gabbar Singh was released in 2012. The film was a massive hit at the box office. Shruti Hassan was cast as the female lead in the film, while Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nagineedu, and Kota Srinivasa Rao were seen in supporting roles.

Pawan Kalyan will be seen next in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film will release in theatres on 29 April 2022 in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s filming is moving at a brisk pace and sixty percent of the film has already been shot, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, photos of Pawan Kalyan rehearsing for a high-octane action scene in Hari Hara Veera Mallu have surfaced online.

Action director Todor Lazarov, who has also worked with Jr NTR and Ram Charan for RRR, has choreographed these action sequences.

Krish Jagarlamudi’s directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu is billed as a period action-adventure film. Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the titular role in the film. The film set against the backdrop of Mughal Rule in the 17th century also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the action flick, Bheemla Nayak. The film was released theatrically on 25 February 2022.

Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, and Samyuktha Menon starred in the film alongside Pawan Kalyan. Bheemla Nayak turned out to be a massive hit as it went on to make Rs 192 crores at the box office.

