Shooting for Jayam Ravi-starrer Siren Starts With a Puja Ceremony

The shooting for Jayam Ravi-starrer Siren, directed by debutant Anthony Bhagyaraj, started with a puja ceremony. The movie stars Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

Keerthy will be seen playing the role of a cop for the second time in her career after the 2022 release, Saani Kaayidham. Apart from them, actress Anupama Parameswaran will also be seen playing a key role in the film.

Talking about the film, Siren is an action-packed emotional drama. The first shooting schedule of the movie will be held in Chennai within 15 days before the team goes for outdoor shooting. The film will also feature Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu in the supporting roles.

The movie is produced by Sujatha Vijaykumar under the banner of Home Movie Makers, the film’s music is given by GV Prakash and Selvakumar SK of Maanagaram fame is handling the cinematography, while Ruben is in charge of editing and Dhilip Subbarayan will be doing the stunts.

A few days ago, the makers launched the motion poster featuring Jayaram Ravi’s silhouette against the backdrop of rain. It received a lot of appreciation from the viewers and fans are also eagerly waiting for its further updates. Siren marks the first collaboration of actress Keerthy Suresh and actor Jayam Ravi.

Meanwhile, actor Jayam Ravi is currently busy with several projects on his hand. Next, he will be seen in the historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 30.

Apart from this he also has Agilan and Iraivan, in his pipeline. It can be said that Ravi is fully geared up to win fans’ hearts with back-to-back releases.

