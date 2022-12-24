Shooting for Suriya's Vaadivaasal to Begin Soon, Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu Confirms

Popular actor Suriya recently took the Internet by storm when he announced his exit from Bala’s directorial film Vanangaan. The actor released a statement where he revealed his reason to opt out of the film. He said that it was a mutual decision as there seems to be creative differences after a few changes were made to the film.

Now, recently there have been speculations that the actor’s upcoming movie Vaadivaasal has also been shelved. This news made headlines all over the Internet and left his fans in utter shock. However, dismissing all the rumours, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu confirmed that the film’s shooting is going to begin soon.

He told the media that the director is currently busy shooting Viduthalai but will soon start his work for Vaadivaasal. He further said that the official announcement regarding the film will also be made soon.

“These are baseless rumours. People seem to spread such news for their 10-minute fame. I request fans not believe this news. The film is still on and the pre-production work is currently underway," Kalaipuli Thanu said as quoted by India Today.

Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his V Creations banner. The film also features Ameer Sulthan, Andreah Jeremiah, and Soori in pivotal roles.

This movie marks the first collaboration between Suriya and director Vetrimaaran. In this movie, Suriya will be seen playing the role of Jallikattu player. With music for the film composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the storyline of the film is based on the novel ‘Vaadivaasal’ by the late writer CS Chellappa.

Currently, the actor is working on a tentatively titled film ‘Suriya 42’. Directed by Siva, the movie also features Disha Patani as the female lead. The film shooting is currently taking place in Chennai.

