Shooting For Vinodhaya Sitham Telugu Remake To Start in September First Week

Actor-director Samuthirakani has confirmed the remake of his 2021 Tamil Movie Vinodhaya Sitham with Pawan Kalyan. In the remake, Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the role Samuthirakani played in the original version. Apart from this, earlier Pawan was allotted a 20 days shooting schedule for the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham. But it was postponed at the last minute as the actor fell ill due to his political tours.

But now according to reports, everything is in order, and the film will start rolling from the first week of September. Trivikram Srinivas is currently busy with script work. Pawan’s nephew and star hero Sai Dharam Tej will also be seen in a pivotal role in this movie.

Vinodhaya Sitham is a comedy-drama set around a catastrophic car accident in which a self-centred and authoritative man dies. He is then allowed 90 days by God to live on earth in order to set things right.

In the movie, Pawan Kalyan will be seen portraying the role of god. Earlier, he also played the character of the god in the film Gopala Gopala which was further remade in Hindi as Oh My God.

After completing this film, Pawan will return to the sets of his next project Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It is a periodic drama movie directed by Krish and produced by AM Ratnam. The film stars Niddhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri and the story is set in the 17th century under the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. While the background music of the movie is given by M M Keeravani.

In the film, Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a diamond thief and this is marked as his first pan-Indian film.

AM Ratnam is producing this film under the banner of Mega Surya Productions. The audio rights of the big-budget project have been acquired by the leading company TIPS. It is said that TIPS company has acquired the audio rights of Hari Hara Veera Mallu at a huge price.

