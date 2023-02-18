Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna has joined hands with director Anil Ravipudi for his next venture. After wrapping up the first schedule of the upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK108, the team has decided on the second schedule of the shooting.

As reported by News18 Telugu, team NBK 108 will resume the second leg of shoot on March 23. The prolonged gap between the two schedules was due to the accident of Nandamuri’s nephew, actor-politician Taraka Ratna. Balakrishna was busy in providing all help to Taraka and overseeing his treatment.

The film’s second schedule will be shot in Telangana. It is supposedly an action scene between Nandamuri and the antagonist. It is also reported that the Veera Simha Reddy star will be characterised in a never-seen-before-avatar. The film will also have an emotional angle as well. Dhamaka actress Sreeleela will also star in the movie, and will feature as Nandamuri’s daughter.

As reported by News18, Ravipudi has till now focussed especially on the scenes between Sreeleela and Nandamuri. A source from the set has confirmed that a sequence between the two actors will be shot in NBK108’s third schedule, which will lead to the climax.

There is also a talk going on in the industry that NBK108 may have a sequel as well. But, there is no confirmation on the matter. Nandamuri will direct the venture titled, Aditya 999 Max. This has undoubtedly raised the expectations of his fans and they are waiting for more updates.

NBK108 is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. Priyanka Jawalkar and Sarath Kumar will also play a pivotal role in the action drama.

Nandamuri’s Veera Simha Reddy is ready to hit the digital screens on Disney+ Hotstar. Starting from February 23, 2023, audiences will be able to watch the film. Fans will be able to watch the movie in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Veera Simha Reddy made its theatrical début on January 12, a day before Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. The movie made a total of Rs 97.41 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 128.97 crore internationally, in terms of net receipts. The overall foreign box office receipts for the film were Rs 15 crore.

