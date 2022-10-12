Shooting of Siruthai Siva's Suriya 42 Concluded in Goa, Team to Now Move to Chennai

Filmmaker Siruthai Siva catapulted to fame with the film Viswasam and carved a massive fan base among the audience. Fans are waiting to watch his much-anticipated Suriya 42, which went on floors last month in Chennai. According to the latest reports, the second phase of Suriya 42, involving some high-voltage action sequences, has been completed. The team will now move to Chennai for the next schedule.

According to reports, the makers have left no stone unturned to make the action sequences slick and entertaining. In one of the scenes, 200 stuntmen were roped in which has amped up excitement for Suriya 42. Other reports, which made Suriya 42 the talk of the town, are the usage of 3D Technology and its release at the pan-India level. Recently, the makers were shocked by the leaks from the sets. The makers warned of legal action against people who will share such content.

Besides these reports, fans were also left exhilarated when Suriya 42’s riveting motion poster was shared on YouTube. The glimpse shows Suriya as a warrior. It also had frames that gave hints about the characters Venkaater, Arathar, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathar. Fans lauded how the background music, visuals and every other aspect were on point.

Touted to be a periodic drama, Suriya 42 is said to be made on an enormous budget. Produced jointly by Studio Green and UV Creations, Adi Narayana has scripted the film. Madan Karky has penned the dialogues. Renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad has handled the music.

Siva has roped in Vetri Palanisamy, his frequent collaborator, to helm the cinematography. Besides Suriya and Disha, Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala and Anand Rah have also essayed pivotal roles in Suriya 42.

