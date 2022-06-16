Shooting Of Suraj Venjaramoodu's Higuita Concludes, Film In Post-Production Stage

Suraj Venjaramoodu is one of the most prominent actors in Malayalam cinema. The National Award-winning actor has established himself in the industry by delivering terrific performances in films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri, and Vikruthi, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Driving License.

Venjaramoodu’s upcoming film, Higuita, has generated tremendous buzz on social media and has been trending for the past few days. Higuita is a political thriller and Venjaramoodu’s fans are eagerly waiting for the film. The film stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

If the latest reports are to be believed, shooting of Higuita has been completed, and the film is in the post-production stage. The shooting of the film was carried out in the towns of Kuthuparamba, Thalassery and Alappuzha. All of these picturesque towns are in the state of Kerala.

Reportedly, Higuita’s premise revolves around the relationship between a politician and his bodyguard. Suraj Venjaramoodu is playing the role of a leftist politician while Dhyan Sreenivasan is essaying the role of a leftist youth activist based in Alappuzha. The political thriller has been directed by Hemanth G. Nair. Higuita has been bankrolled by Bobby Tharian and Sajith Amma under their banner of Second Half Productions.

Higuita’s cast includes Shine Tom Chacko, Indrans, Manoj K Jayan, Vineeth Kumar and Mamukkoya. Earlier this year, Suraj Venjaramoodu grabbed headlines with his performance in the film Jana Gana Mana. Venjaramoodu received several accolades for his portrayal of ACP Sajjan Kumar in the legal drama which was helmed by Dijo Jose Antony.

Last year, Venjaramoodu’s Anugraheethan Antony also received rave reviews from critics and the audience. The film marked the directorial debut of Prince Joy. Suraj Venjaramoodu will again play the role of a police officer in Unni Govindraj’s Heaven. The teaser of Heaven was revealed recently and the film is slated to release in June.

