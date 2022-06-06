Shooting of Upcoming Malayalam Movie Kaligaminar To Begin Soon

Kaligaminar, the upcoming Malayalam film is set to go on the floors soon. Produced by Miracle and Magic Movie House, the film is directed by newcomer Shajahan Mohammad. The film stars Indrans, Saikumar, Mamukoya, Dr Rony Raj, Navas Vallikunnu, Unnilal, Titu Wilson, Aziz Nedumangad, Sreelakshmi, Athira, Krishnendu, Arfas Iqbal and Ajith Kalabhavan in the lead roles.

The title launch and pooja ceremony of the film was held on June 5 at the Zune Hotel in Kochi. The simple ceremony was attended by film personalities, social and political activists. Director Sibi Malayil, KPAC Lalitha, Leela, Dr Rony David, Unni Lal, Navas Vallikkunnu, Music Director Mejo Joseph and Tito Wilson were present at the event.

The filming of the movie will start from June 20 in Thiruvananthapuram. The screenplay of the film has been written by Shabeer Syed and Firoz Babu. Mejjo Josseph has composed the songs of the movie while Guruprasad MG is handling the cinematography of the movie. Naveen P Vijayan is the editor of the film.

Lead actor Indras has also shared a short clip on Instagram of the upcoming mystery drama.

On the work front, Indras was recently seen in the thriller movie Udal. The film is written and directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan. It stars Indrans, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Durga Krishna in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Shiny who is looking after her bedridden mother-in-law. Tensions arise pushing Shiny to the point where she cannot take care of the situation at home anymore. Indrans played the lead role of Shiny’s husband Kuttyachan. The movie got a mixed review, but Indrans was appreciated for his role.

