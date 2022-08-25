'Show That Changed Everything For Me': Shreyas Talpade On Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath

Shreyas Talpade is a well-known name in Indian cinema. Not just in Bollywood, the actor has left a mark in Marathi cinema as well. The actor even dubbed for the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise and garnered a lot of praise.

In 2021, Shreyas made a comeback on the small screen with the Zee Marathi show Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. The show has now completed a year and the actor has penned a long and emotional note. In his note, he thanked everyone related to the show.

Shreyas Talpade started the note by writing, “It’s already ONE year of MTR…a show that changed everything for me. I made new friends, so many new memories and I got some best of the films offered! MTR is truly a blessing for me. The list of ‘Thank you’ will be long so please bear with me.

“Thank you, Ajay Mayekar. Only you could hold a team so big together…. doing justice to each one. Thank you for being a great guide. Thank you for taking my creative inputs seriously without getting angry. Thank you for making work so much fun and easy."

Thanking his co-star, Shreyas wrote, “Prarthana Behere Nehaaaaa maidammm what can I say…I found a real friend in you. Like you always say…we make a great team. Thank you for making Yash look so good. Thank you for lightening up all the dull moments on set. Thank you for being you. We must definitely do a film together."

“Myra my little friend! Thank you for being the sweetest meethai in our life. We love you. Sending you big big hug. Hiiii Shankar kay bolu me. I found a friend & a younger brother in you. Thank you for being my best bud & an amazing actor! You are that friend everyone deserves in their life. To more kissas and gupshups," added Shreyas Talpade.

He also thanked the viewers and wrote, “And a BIG BIG Hug to our lovely audience who showered so much love on our show! Thank you for being our cheerleader and our critic! We Love you."

On the work front, in Bollywood, Shreyas Talpade will be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. In the film, he will be seen in the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

