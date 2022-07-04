'Show The Country And...': Rashmika Mandanna on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger Poster

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film, Liger, has created a tremendous buzz on social media and is trending for the last few weeks on Twitter. Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India project is a sports drama and will feature Deverakonda in the role of a boxer. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda shared a stunning poster of his much-awaited film on Instagram. In the poster, Deverakonda can be seen flaunting his toned body.

The 33-year-old hunk captioned his post, “A Film that took my everything. As a performance, mentally, and physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon." Deverakonda’s post has gone viral with over two million likes on Instagram. Several actors in the South have reshared and liked Deverakonda’s impressive Instagram post.

Deverakonda’s good friend Rashmika Mandanna reshared his post on her Instagram Story and heaped praises on the Liger actor. Rashmika wrote, “When asked who was my inspiration..could never pick a name…And today I will @thedeverakonda. #Liger you have our love and support…show the country and the world what you can do. All the best." Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share a great equation and are even rumoured to be in a relationship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also reshared Deverakonda’s post on her Instagram Story and wrote, “He knows the rules… just so he can break them… Guts and glory!! #Liger @vijaydeverakonda."

Ananya Panday, who is Liger’s lead actress, shared Deverakonda’s poster from her Instagram account and wrote, “Breathe guys, breathe… the temperature is rising all over India today."

It is worth mentioning that boxing legend Mike Tyson is all set to make his debut in the Indian film industry with Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. Last year, Tyson shared a stunning poster of Liger on Instagram and announced his debut.

Liger is slated to hit the screens on August 25 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

