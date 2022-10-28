Gandhada Gudi: Sudha Murty Reviews Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film, Says 'It Showed Great Respect...'

Late movie icon Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi hit the theatres on Friday. The actor’s final film is a docu-feature on Karnataka’s wildlife. On the eve of the film’s release, a celebrity show, which was also attended by Sudha Murty, author, and chairperson of Infosys, was held. After watching the film, she praised the makers of Gandhada Gudi and said, “It showed great respect for our nature." Murty also applauded the director for making the film very well.

Earlier, the author also arrived at the pre-release event of the film, which was held at Bengaluru’s Sri Krishna Vihar Palace Grounds on October 21. In the pre-release event as part of Puneetha Parva, a series of events were organised in the late actor’s memory, ahead of his first death anniversary on October 29.

In Bengaluru, as part of the celebrations, admirers and fans of the Powerstar have erected 75 cutouts of the actor with huge garlands outside his memorial at the Kanteerava Studios. Moreover, for his first death anniversary, a musical programme will be held inside the memorial from Friday midnight to Saturday midnight.

For those who do not know, the Sandalwood actor passed away on October 29 last year after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 46 years old.

The film’s title Gandhada Gudi holds a special place in Kannada pop culture. It means the temple of sandalwoods and was also the title of late acting legend Dr Rajkumar’s 1973 blockbuster movie which also dwelled on the importance of Karnataka’s jungles.

The Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker and wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha. Revolving around Karnataka’s rich biodiversity, the film shows Amogh and Puneeth’s journey into the wildlife of Karnataka.

