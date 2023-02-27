Shraddha Arya, one of the household names on television at the moment, dominated the television screens for several years. She has been a part of the daily soap opera Kundali Bhagya for nearly 6 years and viewers are loving her character in the show. Now, Kundali Bhagya is all set to take a 20-year leap. The actors of the show are all geared up for the next phase of the show and new scenes. Actress Shraddha Arya posted new photos on Instagram hinting about the leap and what her fans can expect in the next phase.

In the Instagram post, Shraddha Arya can be seen in yellow Anarkali with a fake baby bump along with Shakti Arora who is playing the role of her on-screen husband. Both the leading stars can be seen smiling as they clicked the selfie on the set. “Beware! Bump ahead… A 20-year huge Bump in time 😉 Stay tuned as it’s only gonna get bigger and better," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Since the baby bump draws the show closer to the leap, Shraddha’s fans couldn’t stop themselves from reacting to it. The pictures got a mixed reaction in the comment sections, some wanted the actors to continue with their roles and on the other, some were eagerly waiting for the new characters to be introduced in the story.

A fan of the show commented, “Preejun is the best jodi, I hope ki after leap bhi ye dono continue kare, without shakti sir show me koi intrest nahi rahega, kitne bhi naye chehre aaye, inke aage kuch bhi nahi." Another person wrote, “No one can take your place because both of you are the best in the world. I love you and I want to see you together always in the series."

Earlier, ETimes reported that the show will take another 20-year leap and Shakti Arora is keen on quitting the show. A source revealed that Shraddha Arya will stay in her role despite the leap and will play the mother of the new generation while Shakti Arora is keen on quitting the show.

The actor recently entered the show after Dheeraj Dhoopar exited, initially he was supposed to play a new character in the show but later it was revealed that he was Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character Karan but had lost his memory. The viewers have finally begun to accept the new Jodi but now with the leap, Shakti is planning to exit the show.

