Shraddha Arya Nagal Wears Saree Worth Rs 1.8 Lakh to Her Wedding Reception, See Pics

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Indian Navy officer Rahul Sharma Nagal on November 16 in an oh-so-dreamy wedding. Several pictures and videos of Shraddha from various ceremonies including Haldi, Mehendi, and wedding have surfaced online. Fans were in complete awe of the new bride. Now, on November 17, the newlyweds hosted a reception for their friends and family.

The actress opted for a very off-beat look at her reception. Shraddha picked a sheer embroidered grey and blue cocktail saree, which she received as a wedding gift from her designer friend. Sharing a couple of pictures of her reception look, Shraddha wrote, “Commander and Mrs Nagal.”

The gorgeous saree held everybody’s attention as the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in it. The saree has been delicately embroidered with crystals and cutdana work and it comes with a regal blouse. But the price of the saree will leave you stumped. As per the designer’s website, the sari costs a whopping Rs. 1,80,000.

Take a look at the newlyweds posing for the camera at their reception:

Shraddha’s wedding was a gala affair, which was attended by their families and close friends. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple decided to invite only near and dear ones. Shraddha’s industry friends including Anjum Fakih, Shashank Vyas, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Supriya Shukla and Neha Adhvik Mahajan attended the wedding. We got to know that all of Shraddha’s bridal looks were curated by Neha.

Here are some gorgeous pictures of the couple from their big day:

As the pictures and videos of her wedding are being widely shared on the internet, one of Shraddha’s videos wherein she is screaming - “Rahul aao mujhe uthao” during the jaimala ceremony has gone viral on social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

After Shraddha, love birds Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are all set to get hitched.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.