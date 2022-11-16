Shraddha Arya Shares A Kiss With Hubby Rahul Nagal As They Mark First Wedding Anniversary; Watch Video

It is a happy time for television actress Shraddha Arya as she is celebrating her first anniversary with her husband Rahul Nagal on Wednesday, November 16. To mark the special day, the Kundali Bhagya fame took to social media to share a romantic video alongside Rahul that aptly captures their strong bond. Shraddha Arya has openly spoken about her husband’s shyness in front of the camera on multiple occasions. Despite being a low-key person, her doting husband never fails to proclaim his love for the actress.

Be it posing for mandatory Diwali family photographs or keeping up with reel trends to support Arya, Rahul never backs down to root for her. Now, on their first wedding anniversary, the couple shared a clip of them indulging in a romantic dance as Prateek Kuhad and Jasleen Royal’s mellow number Kho Gaye Hum Kahan plays in the background. While swirling Arya in his arm, Rahul keeps her close in his warm embrace throughout the clip. At one point in the clip, the couple also kisses each other passionately. “16/11. Happy 365! Forever to go," Arya captioned the video. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members on November 16, 2021. The television star’s husband is a naval officer by profession. Their wedding was arranged by their family members and the duo now appears to be fallen head over heels for each other.

Previously, Shradhha Arya has taken to Instagram multiple times to share glimpses of her close-knit wedding ceremony. To mark her one-month anniversary, she shared a candid clip from her wedding day, where Arya while walking down the aisle demanded her husband to lift her in his arms. “Rahul aao mujhe uthao (Rahul come and pick me),” screamed Shraddha Arya in the clip.

Advertisement

In terms of work, Shradhha Arya became a household name for her stints in multiple TV shows including Kundali Bhagya, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and more. The actress will also make a special cameo in Karan Johar's directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Read all the Latest Movies News here