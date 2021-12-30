Shraddha Arya Shares Jaw-dropping Bikini Photos From her Honeymoon in Maldives

Film and Television actress Shraddha Arya, who shot to fame with the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya, has left Netizens stunned with her sizzling new Instagram post. Shraddha recently has shared a series of photos from her Maldives vacation where she is currently enjoying honeymoon with husband Rahul Nagal.

The photos where Shraddha can be seen posing beside a pool in a white bikini soon went viral on Instagram. The post has garnered more than four lakh likes within days of getting shared along with numerous comments. Her fans are showering the actress with love.

The first photo in the series showed the actress elegantly posing against the ocean in Maldives, which is a popular holiday destination among stars. Shraddha sported a white bikini embellished with floral pattern and gracefully flaunted her toned figure.

Shraddha, who recently tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal, was also seen wearing the ‘chura’ or traditional bridal bangles in all the bikini photos. Basking in the sun, the actress looked incredible as she covered her face to get shade in one of the photos.

“Swipe to the last photo to see how my cute weird husband mocks my poses!!! #LifeAfterMarriage," Shraddha captioned the post while hinting at the last photo of her husband where he hilariously mocked her. Shraddha’s husband Rahul adorably took her wife’s place in the last photo and posed like her beside the pool.

Her fans were left in splits with Rahul’s humorous pose as one user wrote “Hahahaha LMAO He’s cute" while others were enchanted with the couple’s lovable post.

The recently hitched couple has been treating their fans with glimpses from their Maldives vacation. Earlier too, they shared heart-warming pictures from the scenic beaches and resorts with a vast blue ocean in the background.

The couple got married this year in November. The traditional wedding ceremony was held in Delhi and witnessed only the couple’s family members and close friends in attendance.

