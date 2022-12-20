Shraddha Arya Wishes Dheeraj Dhoopar on Birthday With BTS Clip From Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar is celebrating his birthday today. The actor left the popular show in June of this year, but his on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship with Shraddha Arya, have remained unchanged. Shraddha Arya dropped her birthday wishes for Dheeraj Dhoopar with a video which appears to be from their show Kundali Bhagya. In this clip, we can see the two dancing to a popular Hindi song 'kisi ke haath na aayegi yeh ladki.'

Sharing this video, she put out a caption that had a sweet birthday wish for the actor, “Badi Choti Si Thi Mulakaat… But Forever Rahegi Yaad!!! (It was a very small meeting, but will be remembered forever) Many Happy Returns Of The Day You Gorgeous Being! May You Always Find Enough Reasons To Keep Flashing Your Naughty Smile. Happiest Birthday My Kinda Crazy, Dheeraj Dhoopar !!”

Dheeraj and Shraddha’s fans were quick to comment on the video with birthday wishes and immense love for the two actors with fire and heart emojis. One user wrote, “Happy Birthday DD.” Another user commented, “Aww. Friends for life.” A third user wrote, “All time favorite jodi.”

Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Dheeraj's wife, also shared a sweet and elaborate birthday message for her husband along with a beautiful photo of the two.

Dheeraj Dhoopar played the role of Karan Luthra on Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. Dheeraj also appeared in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 earlier this year. He left the show in week 4 owing to personal and medical reasons.

Dheeraj is currently starring as the aspiring stand-up comedian in the Colors TV show Sherdil Shergil with Surbhi Chandna in the lead role.

On the personal front, Dheeraj is wed to actress Vinny Arora. The couple first bonded on the set of Dheeraj’s debut show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. The couple welcomed their first child, Zayn on August 10.

